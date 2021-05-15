Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down Tre Mitchell's top six
Tre Mitchell announcing a top six Friday could mean the UMass transfer is close to a decision on his next college basketball home. The fit at Illinois is clear. If Kofi Cockburn doesn't return, the Illini need serious frontcourt help. If Cockburn does come back, Mitchell could play alongside both him and Omar Payne (at different times, of course).
But how would Mitchell fit at the rest of his top six. Let's take a look:
Bryant
It honestly doesn't even matter who is on the Bryant roster. The Bulldogs take Mitchell in a heartbeat, and he probably becomes the top player in the entirety of the Northeast Conference. As things stand, though, Bryant could use Mitchell to beef up its frontcourt. (Fun fact ... Former Mahomet-Seymour standout Grant Coleman just transferred to Bryant from Milwaukee).
Florida State
Mitchell would be a different look for Florida State at center given who the Seminoles have played at that spot in recent years. (Think 7-footers. A lot of them). Leonard Hamilton has signed two bigs for next season in 6-11 freshman John Butler and 7-3 JUCO transfer Naheem McLeod. The latter would likely be the stiffer competition for playing time.
Georgia
Mitchell could certainly establish himself at Georgia given almost the entire Bulldogs' roster is turning over this offseason. Tom Crean did add UIC transfer center Braelen Bridges in March, but there's not really anyone on the Georgia roster Mitchell should be concerned about losing playing time to if he picks the Bulldogs.
LSU
The Tigers just landed five-star center Efton Reid on Sunday (after a fake Twitter account got several national reporters to bite on a not real commitment to Pitt). Then there's that whole thing where Will Wade recruited two other big men in the Class of 2021. Wouldn't appear to be room in Baton Rouge for Mitchell.
Texas
New Texas coach Chris Beard has been active in the transfer portal. That includes adding Creighton forward Christian Bishop and Vanderbilt forward Dylan Disu. Thankfully for the Longhorns, Mitchell played exclusively at the 5 for UMass, so he could fill a similar role next to either of Texas' new power forwards. Will Baker transferring to Nevada and Kai Jones entering the draft also creates an opening in the frontcourt for Mitchell to fill.
