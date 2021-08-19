Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down UT Rio Grande Valley
Nov. 26 - UT Rio Grande Valley
Last year’s record: 9-10, 2-5 WAC (T-8th)
Top returning player: All eyes will be on Quinton Johnson II this season. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard out of Oklahoma City is UT Rio Grande Valley’s top returning scorer after putting up 9.9 points to go with 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 2020-21. The Vaqueros could stand for him to be a bit more efficient, though, after he shot 32.3 percent overall and 28.8 percent from three-point range last season.
Biggest offseason loss: There were just two players to put up double-digit scoring averages last season for UT Rio Grande Valley. Neither of them chose to return for the 2021-22 season. Leading scorer Sean Rhea (15.2 ppg) transferred to Cal Poly, while four-year starting point guard Javon Levi (10.4 ppg, 5.4 apg, 4.6 rpg) moved up one step in the UT system transferring to UT Arlington.
Best addition: Transfer guard B.J. Simmons will be on his sixth team in six years dating back to his final season at Cedar Hill (Texas) and one season at Next Level Prep (Kan.) with Johnson before his college career took him to Trinity Valley Community College (Texas), Idaho and Clarendon College (Texas). He’s been productive at every stop, though, and put up 14.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and two assists per game in 2019-20 in six games at Idaho before an injury led to a redshirt season.
