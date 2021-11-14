Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breakout performance
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
A popular topic of conversation heading into the 2021-22 college basketball season was how this could be a breakout sophomore year for Illinois point guard Andre Curbelo. It still could be. He's just apparently going to have company.
Because Coleman Hawkins is having a breakout moment himself. Noting that two games is clearly a small sample size, the Illini's 6-foot-10 sophomore forward is playing the best basketball of his still young college career. Hawkins is averaging 15 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2.5 steals through two games. His shooting slash of 53/29/59 needs some work — particularly his free throw percentage — but he's got a ridiculous 31.9 PER with a 14.8 BPM.
Hawkins is playing like one of the best players in the country. So far. The challenge picks up for him (and Illinois as a whole) with Monday's trip to Milwaukee, Wis., and a Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup with Marquette. Still ... few players nationally are having the impact Hawkins has had for the Illini.
Still a small sample size, but @IlliniMBB sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins (@colehawk23) is playing like one of the best players in the country. #Illini pic.twitter.com/IGtN0acfZm— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 13, 2021
The fluid nature of KenPom rankings — individual or team — means that tweet from early Saturday afternoon was a bit outdated even late Saturday night. Hawkins had moved to No. 7 in the kPOY standings.
Hawkins' growth at this stage of his career is remarkable. Just think. He had four DNPs in the final six games of the 2020-21 season. The two games he did play, he was on the court for just 11 minutes and had a grand total of two assists and one rebound. Now, he's a legitimate two-way threat — his defensive BPM is at 9.0, while it's 5.8 on offense — and has earned every minute of playing time Illinois coach Brad Underwood can offer.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).