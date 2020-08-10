Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.