Bryce Hopkins' recruitment was almost over as soon as it started. At least when it came to Illinois' pursuit of the Fenwick star and Class of 2021 standout. The Illini offered Hopkins on Dec. 29, 2018. Less than a year later the 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward committed to Louisville.
But that was then. Now? Hopkins decommitted from the Cardinals on Sunday, and his recruitment is open again. The No. 2 prospect in the state — behind Rolling Meadows star and Michigan State commit Max Christie — should pop back up on the Illinois radar in a big way.
Hopkins is that physical, athletic forward that has always seemed to give Illinois fits. He gives off some strong Lamar Stevens-esque vibes based on physical maturity for his age and his varied skill set.
A consensus four-star recruit ranked as high as No. 32 in the Class of 2021 by ESPN (and No. 34 by Rivals and No. 41 by 247Sports), Hopkins will have plenty of suitors now that he's back on the market. He had other offers from Cal, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Loyola Chicago, Miami (Ohio), Milwaukee, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Xavier when he originally committed to Louisville.
Expect plenty more to come as he plays out his final season at Fenwick. The Friars might have been an early Class 3A title favorite, but the loss of junior guard Trey Pettigrew to Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) alters their dynamic. Hopkins alone, though, is still pretty good considering he was a News-Gazette All-State First Team selection as a junior after putting up 24.1 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in 2019-20.
