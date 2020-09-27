Good Morning, Illini Nation: Bryce Hopkins' top ... nine
Bryce Hopkins was supposed to announce a top five this weekend after initially cutting his list to nine on Aug. 30. Turns out nine is going to be the number until Hopkins commits, a chance he announced on Twitter on Friday.
"Change of plans," Hopkins tweeted, "too many great schools. #top9"
So nine programs remain involved for the 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward who was a walking double-double as a junior at Fenwick and is now a consensus four-star recruit and top 40 prospect. Rivals has Hopkins at No. 30 in the Class of 2021, while ESPN ranks him 32nd and 247Sports at No. 39 (albeit 30 in the composite).
Here's a quick look at Hopkins' top nine and where he fits in each respective 2021 recruiting class:
Illinois
The Illini got on the board early in the '21 class with an April commitment from four-star guard Luke Goode. It's been crickets ever since, with several top targets — namely David Jones and Brandon Weston — opting for Big East programs. Hopkins would be a huge get for Illinois, picking off one of the state's best players for the second consecutive year and third time in four years.
California
Hopkins would be the first commit in the '21 class for Cal and a notable one at that. Golden Bears' coach Mark Fox inherited a dumpster fire of a program from Wyking Jones, and Hopkins would be his first legitimate star in his still short tenure in the Bay Area.
Indiana
Archie Miller addressed one future need by securing a commitment from four-star center Logan Duncomb this spring. Hopkins would give the Hoosiers some insurance if Trayce Jackson-Davis heads to the pros after his sophomore year.
Iowa State
The Cyclones already dipped into Big Ten territory with an early August commitment from four-star, Wisconsin native point guard Tyrese Hunter. Hopkins would make for an interesting frontcourt partner for (now freshman) center Xavier Foster in 2021-22.
Kentucky
The overwhelming consensus is Hopkins winds up playing in the Commonwealth of Kentucky after all. The one-time Louisville commit is trending very much in the Wildcats' direction. After Kentucky missed on some of its priority targets, John Calipari and Co. were quick to offer Hopkins in that next tier of recruits.
Michigan
Wolverines' coach Juwan Howard is trying to lock down a Chicago-to-Ann Arbor pipeline and made some inroads there already in the 2021 class with a commitment from Simeon (via Oak Park-River Forest via Romeoville) four-star guard Isaiah Barnes. Barnes is one of four commits in the 2021 class for Michigan already, but Howard still has two open scholarships to work with and Hopkins would be a different type of forward than three-star Minnesota native Will Tschetter
Oregon
The Ducks are set to lose Eugene Omoruyi after this coming season, and Hopkins would fill that void rather nicely. Oregon coach Dana Altman also has star power and recruiting momentum to sell to Hopkins in the 2021 class after securing a commitment from five-star center Nathan Bittle 12 days ago.
Providence
Providence is kind of an outlier here, but the Friars have been a steady, successful program under Ed Cooley. That he already got a commitment from three-star forward Legend Geeter, who is basically a physical twin to Hopkins, might be the stumbling block.
Texas
A negative recruiting tactic would be for the rest of Hopkins' top nine to use Shaka Smart's place on the hot seat for most of 2019-20 as a method to dissuade him from the Longhorns. But the combination of a strong finish last year and a pandemic this year means Smart's job is probably safe. It hasn't hurt Texas' recruiting efforts at all, with the class ranked 10th nationally thanks to a trio of four-star prospects. One of them, Wisconsin native David Joplin, would have positional overlap with Hopkins, but Hopkins is a higher-ranked recruit.
