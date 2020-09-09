Good Morning, Illini Nation: By the numbers
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Andre Curbelo spilled the beans that he would be wearing No. 5 during his freshman season at Illinois a few weeks ago. Tuesday's announcement of all the numbers for the Illini freshmen simply made it official. In what's become something of a tradition, here's a breakdown of all the newly-assigned numbers:
𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 1️⃣ 𝗟𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 ⏳#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/8vIjzdwnAl— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) September 8, 2020
No. 2 Connor Serven
Last to wear it: Kipper Nichols
Nichols peaked production wise as a sophomore in the year of the Brad Underwood era, averaging career highs in points (10 ppg) and rebounds (4.2 rpg).
Best to wear it: Joseph Bertrand
Bertand had a somewhat similar career from a production standpoint to Nichols, but the Sterling native did so more consistently as he progressed from little-used freshmen to filling a key role as a most-of-the-time starter his senior year.
Others that wore it: Chris Hicks
No. 5 Andre Curbelo
Last to wear it: Tevian Jones
The four-star guard never really found his footing at Illinois, with eight-game suspensions in each of his seasons in Champaign setting him back. Jones transferred to Southern Utah this offseason and will play immediately for the Thunderbirds.
Best to wear it: Deron Williams
Even though Curbelo will be just the sixth Illini to wear No. 5, Williams would have found his way to the top of the all-time list no matter the size given his place on one of the most iconic teams in program history.
Others that wore it: Jalen Coleman-Lands, Nate Mast, Halim Abdullah
No. 10 Edgar Padilla Jr.
Last to wear it: Andres Feliz
Feliz might have only spent two seasons at Illinois after transferring from Northwest Florida State, but he certainly made an impact. Underwood pointed to Feliz's maturity, toughness and competitiveness for setting a tone for the program's culture, and those traits also made Feliz a quick fan favorite.
Best to wear it: Rick Howat
There's certainly a case to be made for Tony Wysinger, but Howat was a bucket getter. Case in point, the 6-foot-2 guard put up a team-high 20.6 points per game in the 1970-71 season.
Others that wore it: Drew Cayce, Mike LaTulip, Jelani Boline, Jeff Lindenmeyer, Will Tuttle, P.J. Bowman, Tony Wysinger, Craig Tucker, Reno Gray, Rick Kirby, Nate Williams, Garvin Roberson, Larry Bauer, John Wessels, Hiles Stout, Bill Boyer, Jake Staab
No. 12 Brandon Lieb
Last to wear it: Adonis De La Rosa
De La Rosa didn't make much of an impact in his lone season at Illinois as a grad transfer from Wright State, averaging just 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in limited minutes in 26 games as a backup center.
Best to wear it: Derek Harper
With apologies to both Nick Weatherspoon and Tal Brody, Harper had to be the choice. He was a Second Team All-American as a junior at Illinois (his final season), wound up a first round draft pick by the Dallas Mavericks and then played 17 seasons in the NBA.
Others that wore it: Leron Black, Meyers Leonard, Joe Cross, Derrick Thomas, Pat Kennedy, Travis Smith, Chuck Keller, Kevin Westervelt, Ken Ferdinand, Nick Weatherspoon, Paul Nitz, Tal Brody, Lee Frandsen, Roger Taylor, Warren Wilkinson, Leo Gedvilas
No. 33 Coleman Hawkins
Last to wear it: Mike Thorne Jr.
Thorne's time in Champaign contains an interesting "What if?" proposition. As in, what if he didn't get hurt against Iowa State in the 2015 Emerald Coast Classic? Would Illinois have knocked off the ranked Cyclones with Thorne looking good? Would the 2015-16 Illini not finished 15-19 with a healthy Thorne the entire year? We'll never know.
Best to wear it: Kenny Battle, Ken Norman and Eddie Johnson
No one should be forced to choose between these three players. Therefore, I won't. All had tremendous Illini careers and were all selected to Illinois' All-Century Team in 2005.
Others that wore it: Jon Ekey, Alex Legion, Brian Carlwell, Rich McBride, Damir Krupalija, Kevin Turner, Marc Davidson, Otho Tucker, Alvin O'Neal, Jodie Harrison, Rich Jones, Bogie Redmon, Al Gosnell, Harv Schmidt, Clive Follmer, Bill Erickson, Charles Fowler
No. 44 Adam Miller
Last to wear it: Alex Austin
Austin sat one and then played two seasons at Illinois as a walk-on (although he did earn a scholarship for the spring semester of his final year) after transferring from Eastern Illinois. The 6-4 guard did earn six starts and played in 32 of 34 games in the 2015-16 season.
Best to wear it: Don Ohl
T.J. Wheeler will always have the pass to Andy Kaufmann that beat Iowa. Audie Matthews had a solid Illini career. Ohl rises to the top, though. After averaging 15.6 points as a junior, Ohl took the scoring leader baton from George BonSalle and Harv Schmidt and led the Illini as a senior at 19.6 points per game.
Kevin Berardini, Marcus Arnold, Rich Beyers, Ryan Blackwell, T.J. Wheeler, Phil Kunz, Anthony Welch, Derek Holcomb, Audie Matthews, Jed Foster, Ron Armburst, Bob Starnes, Don Ohl
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).