Good Morning, Illini Nation: By the numbers
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Numbers were assigned to all of the Illini newcomers last month. I was on vacation (one last one before the sports season in C-U began in earnest). A few thoughts on each ...
#0 - Brandin Podziemski
Not a lot of history here, with only four other Illini wearing No. 0 in program history at least dating back to 1940. Two were transfers in (Sam Maniscalco and Sam McLaurin) and two transferred out (D.J. Williams and Alan Griffin). Podziemski can make this number his own. Becoming the best to wear it at Illinois isn't a tall order.
#4 - Omar Payne
This one has a bit of history. While the latest to wear it was manager turned walk-on (and Fisher star) Zach Griffith, the most notable former Illini in the No. 4 jersey was, of course, Luther Head. Head's jersey already rests in the State Farm Center rafters. No pressure, Omar.
#10 - Luke Goode
Goode is the 21st Illini to wear No. 10 and third in the last four seasons following Drew Cayce, Andres Feliz and Edgar Padilla Jr. Feliz is probably among the most popular No. 10s in Illinois history, but Tony Wysinger (a precursor to the Peoria pipeline) had a good run at the end of his career and Rick Howat was a legit scorer in the early '70s.
#11 - Alfonso Plummer
Plummer wore No. 25 at Utah and No. 12 at Arizona Western College before that, so it's not like this was as simple as him holding on to an old number. This was a choice. One that puts him in, well, some lofty company given there will soon be three No. 11s in the State Farm Center rafters as soon as Ayo Dosunmu's jersey joins Dee Brown's and Don Sunderlage's. Bold, very bold.
#15 - RJ Melendez
The history of the No. 15 jersey includes fan favorites like Georgian energy bringer Giorgi Bezhanishvili and hometown hero Bubba Chisholm in addition to an Illinois Hall of Famer in Don Freeman and Whiz Kid Jack Smiley. Melendez will keep some interesting company.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).