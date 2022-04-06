Good Morning, Illini Nation: Cam Christie gets an offer
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois missed out on five-star guard Max Christie in the Class of 2021. (Although the Illini did manage to shut down the Michigan State guard this past season, holding him to eight total point in two games). Illinois isn't quite done with the Christie family, though. Class of 2023 guard Cam Christie, Max's younger brother, got his Illini offer Tuesday.
ILLWolves 2023 6’6 Cam Christie Rolling Meadows receives scholarship offer from U of Illinois pic.twitter.com/8QdzdpRQxD— Illinois Wolves (@WolvesILL) April 5, 2022
Illinois' involvement in the younger Christie's recruitment means about half the Big Ten is now interested. The 6-foot-6, who is ranked as a three-star prospect and just outside the top 100 recruits in his class by 247Sports, holds other Big Ten offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue and Northwestern. His other offers include DePaul, Iowa State and Ole Miss.
Christie stepped into a much bigger role at Rolling Meadows in 2021-22 following his brother's graduation, and the Mustangs had similar success. Christie averaged 21 points, four rebounds and three assists in his junior season and shot 42 percent from three-point range and 91 percent from the free throw line.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).