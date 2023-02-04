Good Morning, Illini Nation: Can Illinois still win the Big Ten?
The answer to the very specific question in today's headline is yes. Illinois CAN still win the Big Ten. But it's probably not the best question to ask. The more appropriate query? Will Illinois win the Big Ten. Let's just say the odds are slightly against that one ... but not off the board just yet despite the rather impressive stranglehold Purdue has on the rest of the league.
The Boilermakers enter today's slate of games boasting a 3 1/2-game lead on both Illinois and Rutgers. Matt Painter's squad is also the projected favorite in its remaining eight games and a double-digit favorite, per Bart Torvik, against Iowa, Ohio State, Indiana and Illinois at home.
That makes the Illini's task of repeat Big Ten titles a bit more difficult. Particularly when you consider they aren't favored today at Iowa or on the road at Penn State, Indiana and, of course, Purdue.
As successful as the fighting Zach Edeys have been this season, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Illinois could win out and finish 16-4 in the Big Ten again and still not catch Purdue. Now, the Boilermakers aren't infallible. Rutgers got them at Mackey Arena, and they have five Big Ten wins that were decided by five or fewer points.
So I'm telling you there's a chance.
First up? No more losses at home. Dropping two Big Ten home games (both by double digits, no less) to Penn State and Indiana put Illinois in a bit of a hole in terms of a Big Ten title chase. So the remaining four home games have to go off without a hitch. It'll come down to "road kills" for the Illini.
Like a win today at Iowa. Especially with a simultaneous Purdue road loss at Indiana. That'd be big.
But let's not forget about Rutgers in this conversation. The Scarlet Knights boast the 13th most difficult remaining Big Ten schedule, per Torvik. Only Maryland has it easier, and the Terps are just a game back of Rutgers and Illinois in second place (along with Indiana, Michigan State, Iowa, Northwestern and Michigan).
Purdue has the fourth toughest remaining Big Ten schedule. Illinois the sixth. Could the Jersey boys steal this one?
