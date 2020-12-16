Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois still has work to do in its 2021 recruiting class given the fact Luke Goode remains the only signed (or even committed) player. While the transfer portal will likely play a significant role in how Brad Underwood fills out his 2021-22 roster — particularly when everyone can transfer once with no penalty; it's coming — the Illini coach has shown a preference to developing younger talent and then supplementing with transfers.
The Illini are apparently in the hunt for another Class of 2021 wing, though, after offering four-star guard Brandin Podziemski on Tuesday night.
Illinois has offered four-star senior Branson Podziemski, he told @Stockrisers. Let me put it into context, he scored 36 points tonight and grabbed seven boards, hit 12 shots (four three’s).This was from last week as well⬇️ https://t.co/kHhiXpiIWg— Jake (@jakeweingarten) December 16, 2020
Podziemski is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 74 prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports. He's an unranked three-star recruit per Rivals. The 6-foot-6, 193-pound guard is a Wisconsin native and plays at St. John's Northwest Military Academy in Delafield, Wis.
Podziemski averaged 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists last season. This year? He's going off in the NY2LA Top 40 league, including a 52-point game in early November when he went 22 of 24 from the field, including 8 of 9 from three-point range. Plus 10 rebounds and five assists for good measure.
It's no surprise, then, that Podziemski has his fair share of suitors. Also involved in his recruitment with offers are Kansas, Kentucky, Kansas State, Marquette, Arizona State, DePaul, Rice, Boise State, Loyola Chicago and Milwaukee.
Illinois is also moving forward with its 2022 recruiting. The latest offer in that class is Syracuse, N.Y., native Jai Smith. The 6-10, 235-pound forward is a consensus three-star recruit, who transferred from Bishop Ludden in Syracuse to Bull City Prep Academy in Durham, N.C., for the 2020-21 season.
I am blessed and excited to say that I’ve received an offer from The University of Illinois. pic.twitter.com/xM5MskPDD4— Jai Smith (@jai_smith131) December 12, 2020
Smith is ranked No. 150 in the Class of 2022 by both Rivals and 247Sports and is highly sought after. He holds other offers from Kansas, UCLA, USC, South Carolina, Clemson, Georgia, Maryland, Missouri, LSU, N.C. State, St. John's, Wake Forest, Marquette, Arizona, Georgia Tech, Seton Hall, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Alabama, Memphis, Ole Miss, Xavier, Houston, Oregon State, San Diego State, Rutgers, Saint Louis, VCU, North Carolina Central, Tulsa, Ohio, Buffalo, Howard, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Hofstra, UMass and Siena.
