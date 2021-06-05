Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

The most notable recent Illinois basketball scholarship offer (at least here in Champaign County) went to St. Joseph-Ogden's Ty Pence.

SJ-O's Pence nets Illini offer: 'It's something I've always dreamed of' The Spartans junior-to-be took an unofficial visit to Illinois' campus on Wednesday and came home with his first Power 6 offer.

It wasn't the only offer this week, though, with the Illini continuing to add to their recruiting board both in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes. Here's a look at a trio of new Illinois targets:

Shawn Phillips Jr.

Phillips is a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2022. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound center ranks as high as the No. 42 prospect in his class and the No. 6 center (both per Rivals). He spent last season at newly-founded Ypsi Prep (Mich.) after transferring from Dayton (Ohio) Belmont to team up with Class of 2022 superstar Emoni Bates. Phillips averaged 8.5 points and 7.7 rebounds and shot 72.7 percent last season. Phillips has other offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Dayton, DePaul, Florida, Indiana, N.C. State, Ohio, Ohio State, TCU, Virginia Tech and Xavier.

Kylan Boswell

If Boswell's name sounds familiar, it's because you remember when he was leading Urbana to state as a seventh grader in 2018. Boswell has since moved to California and is currently playing for Corona (Calif.) Centennial after playing for Ontario (Calif.) Colony as a freshman last season. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Class of 2023 point guard was a MaxPreps Third Team All-American in 2019-20 after averaging 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Boswell, who has other offers from USC and Eastern Washington, was one of 24 players selected to participate in last week's USA Basketball junior national team minicamp in Houston. St. Rita's James Brown was the other Illinois target at the camp.

John (Jon) Bol

Bol's recruitment really hasn't taken off just yet given he just completed his freshman season at St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Academy. The 7-foot-2, 205-pound center's only other offer is from Division II Lindenwood.