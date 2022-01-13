Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Missed an offer at the end of last week, with Illinois adding Pickerington Central (Ohio) wing Devin Royal to its 2023 recruiting board. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound small forward is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports at No. 121 in his class, No. 26 at his position and No. 6 overall in the state of Ohio.
extremely blessed to receive an offer from University of Illinois! Thanks @CoachUnderwood @CoachFrazierILL for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/Y0p8DUhJrZ— Devin Royal (@DevinRoyal7) January 9, 2022
Royal was an all-conference selection in the Ohio Capital Conference as a sophomore after putting up 15 points and six rebounds per game for Pickerington Central. He followed that up last summer by averaging 16 points and six rebounds in the U16 playoffs of the Nike Peach Jam.
Pickerington Central is currently 10-1 on the season. Royal had 19 points, four rebounds and two assists in the Tigers' most recent win, a 58-53 victory against Gahanna Lincoln (Ohio).
Illinois is Royal's ninth high major offer and 16th overall. His offer list also includes West Virginia, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Butler, Ohio State, Marquette, Xavier, Kansas State, Dayton, Penn State, Kent State, Akron, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and Ohio. Assistant coach Chester Frazier is his primary recruiter on the Illini staff.
