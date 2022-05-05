Good Morning, Illini Nation: Catching up on recruiting
A few more names to add to Illinois' recruiting board from the last not quite week (while I was enjoying a little R&R on the beach):
Class of 2024
Carter Bryant, Fountain Valley (Calif.)
Bryant earned All-Wave League honors in 2021-22 for the Barons. The 6-foot-8, 227-pound forward, who plays for his dad, D'Cean, averaged 10 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for Fountain Valley as a sophomore. Bryant is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 24 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports. He has other offers from Long Beach State, San Diego State, UNLV and USC.
Peyton Marshall, Kell (Ga.)
Marshall spent his freshman year at Georgia powerhouse Norcross before transferring to Kell for the 2021-22 season. The 7-foot, 310-pound center helped the Longhorns go 19-11 and reach the quarterfinals of the GHSA Class AAAAAA state tournament where they lost in a one-point game. Marshall has other offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Tennessee State and Tulane.
Class of 2025
Tyler Jackson, St. Frances Academy (Md.)
Jackson is now the second player on the St. Frances roster with an Illinois offer, with Class of 2023 guard Jahnathan Lamote getting his last July. Jackson mostly came off the bench as a freshman for the Panthers (35-8), as they finished 12-2 in the Baltimore Catholic League to win their record-setting fifth straight regular season title. The 6-foot-2, 150-pound guard has other early offers from George Mason, North Carolina A&T and Rhode Island.
File this away under something to keep an eye on. Illinois continues to perhaps not be done adding guards to its 2022 recruiting class. Not long after hosting Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers on a visit (he eventually committed to Iowa as a preferred walk-on), the Illini reportedly inquired about C. Milton Wright (Md.) guard Jordan Stiemke, per his grassroots program.
Stiemke, a 6-4, 195-pound guard, doesn't have any offers yet, although he's reportedly also received some interest from Texas Tech. He did put up big numbers for the Mustangs (17-8) in his senior season, however, averaging 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and three steals and 1.4 blocks all while shooting 53 percent overall, 37 percent from three-point range and 82 percent at the free throw line.
