Illinois' Class of 2021 recruiting efforts haven't stopped, but they did sort of stall out once the early signing period passed and Luke Goode remained the only member of the class.
The Illini added a second name to their 2021 recruiting board this month with a late Monday offer to Blair Academy (N.J.) guard Jaylen Blakes. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound shooting guard is ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN and as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports.
Jaylen Blakes has just been offered by Illinois, he tells me. Big point guard out of Blair Academy.— jake lieberman (@jakelieberman2) December 29, 2020
Blakes was averaging 19 points, five assists and three rebounds at about the midway point of the 2019-20 season for Blair Academy. He was also shooting 37 percent from three-point range. That's when his recruitment hit another gear with even more high major offers from that point. In addition to the Illini, Blakes holds offers from Texas, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, DePaul, Harvard, Stanford, UConn, St. John's, Penn State, Rutgers, Yale, Iona and Georgia.
The addition of Blakes to Illinois' 2021 board leaves approximately a half dozen active targets in the class. That includes the other December offer — high-scoring four-star guard Brandin Podziemski out of Wisconsin — in addition to comparatively longer term targets RJ Melendez, Kordell Charles and Wesley Cardet Jr.
In Class of 2022 recruiting, Illinois wound up in another top eight for a top prospect. After making the cut for four-star guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. earlier this month, the Illini did the same for four-star wing Gradey Dick.
TOP🎱 pic.twitter.com/jcW2xI93ED— Gradey Dick (@gradey_dick22) December 29, 2020
Dick, a 6-7, 195-pound small forward out of Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.), had Illinois in his top eight along with Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Purdue and Texas Tech. Dick transferred to Sunrise Christian this summer after averaging 20.4 points, five rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals for Wichita Collegiate School in 2019-20 and earning Kansas' Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
