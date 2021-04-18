Good Morning, Illini Nation: Celebrating the champs
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Monday's spring football game will be the first chance for Illinois fans to see new coach Bret Bielema's team in action. Those same fans will get a bonus celebration of the 2021 Big Ten tournament champions, as the Illini men's basketball team will be honored at halftime.
For fans unable to make the trip to Indianapolis for either the Big Ten or NCAA tournaments, it will be the only in person look at the team that finished the season ranked No. 2 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season. As of midweek, Illinois coach Brad Underwood said the entire team was expected to be in attendance.
"Very much deserved — both for the players and our fans," Underwood said of the planned celebration. "I’ve said it. It was sad that COVID happened and our fans didn’t get to enjoy this team. Seeing everybody at the Big Ten tournament and getting to feel just a little bit of that vibe was really cool. That was a cool vibe, and this team had so much passion and charisma and we didn’t get to do that.
"Here’s a group of guys that won 19 games against Big Ten opponents in the best league in the history of college basketball. A loot of these guys were a part of two straight years of the most wins in the Big Ten in the two years this has been the best league ever and the best it’s ever been.
"I’m excited for those guys to feel that love. We didn’t maybe get to feel that emotionally this year because the fans weren’t there, so I’m excited for our guys to be able to feel that, and I’m excited for our fans to get a little feel for this team. We’re so appreciative. We’ve got the best fans in the country, so I’m appreciative of that."
