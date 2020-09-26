Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Here's a few leftovers from that story that didn't make the final cut, including on how the perception of Illinois basketball has changed.

"I don’t think there’s any doubt about that," Underwood said. "Kids have seen it now. Now they know it’s exciting. Now they know they can come to the program and get better and along the way do it in front of the greatest fans. You’e selling something that is factual and they’ve got a vision of. It’s changed from that standpoint. When you’re playing for championships, everybody wants to be a part of a winner. That was probably our biggest challenge early was winning."

Illinois assistant coach Chin Coleman was in agreement.

"You’ve heard, I’m sure, Coach Underwood talk about swag," he said. "We wanted to be able to get our swag back. How do we get our swag back? Obviously by getting players that we were able to get based on faith and relationships. Then we strongly hang our hat on our player development. That’s a big piece to our recruiting and will always be a big piece of our recruitment. That along with the fact now we had a big-time year last year obviously cut short by the pandemic, Illinois is back sexy again. We got our swag back. We’re hot. We’re lit."