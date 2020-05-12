Good Morning, Illini Nation: Changes coming to the NET
The NCAA released its NET rankings — a replacement for the RPI — during the 2018-19 season. Too early in that season, to be honest, with the analytics-driven approach in assisting the NCAA tournament field selection process churning out some peculiar teams at the top without enough data to make for a relevant sample size.
The NET will undergo a facelift for the 2020-21 season. It's a simplified process, going from five different factors to just two, as winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage and scoring margin are no longer relevant (at least in this case). The NET is not, however, all that simplified in understanding. Mostly because part of how the NET rankings for teams is still a closely guarded NCAA secret.
But here's what you need to know directly from the NCAA itself:
— The remaining factors that make up the net are Team Value Index (TVI), which is a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents (particularly away from home) as well as an adjusted net efficiency rating.
— The adjusted efficiency is a team’s net efficiency, adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home/away/neutral) across all games played. For example, a given efficiency value (net points per 100 possessions) against stronger opposition rates higher than the same efficiency against lesser opponents and having a certain efficiency on the road rates higher than the same efficiency at home.
— Overall and non-conference strength of schedule has been modernized to reflect a truer measure for how hard it is to defeat opponents. The strength of schedule is based on rating every game on a team's schedule for how hard it would be for an NCAA tournament-caliber team to win. It considers opponent strength and site of each game, assigning each game a difficulty score. Aggregating these across all games results in an overall expected win percentage versus a team's schedule, which can be ranked to get a better measure of the strength of schedule.
