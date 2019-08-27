Good Morning, Illini Nation: Charting the growth of Ayo and Trent
Illinois basketball isn’t without questions heading into the 2019-20 no matter how much hype has been created by the expectations from the fan base and national media. Don’t forget, this team went 12-21 last season. That’s a fairly lengthy climb from tied for 10th in the Big Ten (but the 12th seed in the conference tournament) back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2012-13 season. So ...
Can Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn play together?
Will this team win more of those close games?
What leap will Alan Griffin and/or Tevian Jones make?
Is Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk an international steal?
Another reasonable question, though, is how Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier have grown as a backcourt pairing. They were Illinois’ Nos. 1 and 3 scorers, respectively, last season, but had more games where they didn’t both hit double figures (18) than when they did (15).
The results from those games — even looking at them from such a narrow standpoint — still show the Illini were better when they were both scoring at or near their season averages. Illinois was 7-8 when Dosunmu and Frazier each hit double figures and 5-13 when they didn’t.
So, yeah, those two and how they play together is important. The Italy trip was interesting. The Illini coaches shuffled through lots of lineup pairings, and there were considerable stretches where Dosunmu and Frazier weren’t on the court together. When they were? Dosunmu almost always brought the ball up and started the offense.
Take from those relatively inconsequential Italy games what you want, but Underwood said he had seen growth in the dynamic between his top two guards (plus Andres Feliz) this summer.
“They’re just more comfortable,” Underwood said. “They know where they’re getting shots now. It’s not a wrestling for an understanding of where the’re getting them. Now they know, and there’s comfort there. And they know there’s plenty to go around. There’s a confidence that’s developed between all three of those guys, and that’s fun to see.”
The Illinois coaches shifted the lineups enough during the team’s summer workouts and 10 Italy practices that those three played against each other, too.
“We’re really to that point defensively where those guys have made some big strides,” Underwood said. “It’s fun to see them comepte against each other. They’re making each other better, and that’s all we can ask.”
