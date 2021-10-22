Good Morning, Illini Nation: Chester Frazier, the coach
Want some insight into Chester Frazier the coach? Look no further than this video shared by the Illinois basketball Twitter account. (Spoiler alert: Frazier brings the same kind of energy as a coach as he did a player).
"Intensity let's go!"Mic'd up with Coach Chester Frazier @CoachFrazierILL #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/h8hlAwd5es— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) October 21, 2021
Some of the best parts of the above video is the back and forth between Chester Frazier and Trent Frazier. Like when they compare All-Big Ten Defensive Team honors. The Illini coach makes sure his pupil knows he's one-up in that category.
"He be guarding me full court in 5-on-0 drills," Trent said. "I don't know. It's kind of weird."
As for who is the better defender?
"Me for sure," Trent said. "I'm a better defender."
