The initial reaction to Brad Underwood hiring Chester Frazier as an assistant coach was pretty positive from the Illinois fan base. At least those ready to move on and not harboring revenge fantasies with Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman off to Kentucky. A former Illini on the bench? It was seen as a good thing.
What came next, though, wasn't exactly a surprise. Illinois fans were pleased to see the former guard return, but they had one question. Can he recruit?
The answer to that question isn't exactly simple. Frazier will be recruiting to a new program after seven seasons at Kansas State and two at Virginia Tech, and Illinois isn't the same program he left in 2009.
You also have to be realistic about recruiting. Even with Antigua and Coleman, Illinois was landing a couple top 50 recruits — your Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn, Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo types — and then still mostly relying on its ability to evaluate talent outside those upper tier prospects. Fit over star rankings is Underwood's raison d'être anyway.
Frazier can do that. You only have to look at one of his best gets at Kansas State, as he was thrown in the deep end recruiting to a high major program in his first gig as an assistant coach.
"He wasn’t at a lower level," said Matt McCumber, a former manager at Illinois under Bruce Weber and then director of student-athlete development at Kansas State when Frazier was also on staff. "He had to go and get dudes right away, and that’s not easy when you’re just starting off. You’ve got to get your name out there and basically get a couple guys before people believe, ‘Hey, this guy can do it.’ I think he did that by finding under-the-radar guys that ended up doing very well at K-State."
One of Frazier's best evaluations/gets? Has to be Barry Brown. The St. Petersburg, Fla., native was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2015 and ranked No. 250 in the 247Sports Composite. He turned into a legitimate college basketball star.
Brown finished his Kansas State career with 1,781 points after becoming a starter midway through his freshman season. The 6-foot-3 point guard was also a two-time All-Big 12 and two-time All-Big 12 Defensive Team selection and was named the conference's defensive player of the year as a senior.
"I think it’s probably a little easier to recruit at a place like Illinois compared to K-State, and I think he's really progressed in that area," McCumber said. "I think he just knows what he’s looking for and is a good talent evaluator, and he worked at it."
