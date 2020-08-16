Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
I put together a "Good Morning, Illini Nation" series last month when I was on vacation taking a look at some of Illinois' top targets in the Class of 2021. Bryce Hopkins was not included at the time given his then commitment to Louisville. Now that he's back on the market? Time to take a look at what the Fenwick star brings to the court.
Bryce Hopkins
Height: 6-7
Weight: 220
Position: PF
School: Fenwick
Ranking: No. 41 (247Sports); No. 34 (Rivals)
Notable offers: California, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Providence, Wisconsin, Xavier
Film review: First thing that jumps off the tape is a ready made college basketball body. One that could use some fine tuning, but the physical presence is already there. Operates best as a face-up forward with the ball handling and passing ability to go with a fluid, repeatable jump shot. More point forward than power forward. Still, his physical maturity means he can score on the block, too. The occasional "bull in a china shop" moment, but in a good way. Not a game changer as an athlete but possesses a certain explosiveness when attacking (and playing above) the rim.
Illinois’ chances: Obviously better than they were just more than a week ago, but still probably only just OK. Hopkins has added a quartet of offers — Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon and Providence — since he decommitted from Louisville, and while Kentucky hasn't offered John Calipari is insinuating the Wildcats into Hopkins' recruitment. That's shades of Kentucky pursuing (and landing) Cam'Ron Fletcher in the Class of 2020 in the vein of not your typical one-and-done Wildcat. But the Illini were in fairly early on Hopkins back in 2018, and he would fill a role currently vacant on the roster (unless Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk moves beyond looking the part).