Good Morning, Illini Nation: Class of 2021 breakdown — Jaden Hardy
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
This particular beat writer is currently on vacation, but he didn’t want to leave you hanging every day at 6 a.m. That’s where this series taking a look at some of Illinois’ Class of 2021 recruiting targets comes into play.
Jaden Hardy
Height: 6-4
Weight: 190
Position: CG
School: Coronado (Nev.)
Ranking: No. 6 (247Sports); No. 5 (Rivals)
Notable offers: Kentucky, Arizona, Arizona State, Georgetown, Georgia, Memphis, Michigan, Texas Tech, UCLA, Kansas, Oregon
Film review: Physical guard that doesn’t shy away from contact. Embraces it, in fact. On both ends. Isn’t a super explosive athlete, but plays easily above the rim and is a strong finisher in transition. Confident swagger to his game. Likes to go right — a lot. Good ball handler. Solid passer. Easy three-point range.
Illinois’ chances: Not great, Bob. While the Illini did make Hardy’s top 12 and have recruited him since his freshman year (plus Brad Underwood recruited his older brother Amauri to Oklahoma State), Kentucky is seen as the distinct favorite.
