This particular beat writer just finished up his vacation, but he didn’t want to leave you hanging every day at 6 a.m. That’s where this series taking a look at some of Illinois’ Class of 2021 recruiting targets comes into play.
Jordan Nesbitt
Height: 6-6
Weight: 205
Position: SF
School: St. Louis Christian Academy (Mo.)
Ranking: No. 134 (247Sports); No. 58 (Rivals)
Notable offers: Nebraska, Alabama, Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Maryland, Ole Miss, Texas
Film review: Physical maturity — and the way he uses it — jumps out immediately. Can, at times, just power his way to the rim. Then either finish through contact or above the rim. Smooth jumper with easy three-point range. Confidence to pull up from the perimeter in transition and let it fly. Good passer and has ball handling skills to create for himself just as easily.
Illinois’ chances: Solid. Not to belabor what’s become a fairly common point with these Class of 2021 breakdowns, but the fact the Illini had Nesbitt on campus during the 2019-20 season is a positive. Illinois already has one wing in the class in Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead commit Luke Goode, but they are, as Brad Underwood would say, disparate pieces. There’s room for both.
