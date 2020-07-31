Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
This particular beat writer is currently on vacation, but he didn’t want to leave you hanging every day at 6 a.m. That’s where this series taking a look at some of Illinois’ Class of 2021 recruiting targets comes into play.
Mac Etienne
Height: 6-10
Weight: 220
Position: C
School: Brewster Academy (N.H.)
Ranking: No. 53 (247Sports); No. 50 (Rivals)
Notable offers: Arizona State, Iowa, Kansas, Miami, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, Syracuse, UCLA
Film review: Runs the floor well for a big man. Strides, doesn’t lumber. Uses quick, decisive moves when he gets the ball in the paint and finishes strong. Was able to utilize a fairly basic low post game against lesser competition as a junior with Suffield Academy (Conn.), which leaves room for improvement. Will be necessary playing a national schedule with Brewster. Fights for rebounds at both ends and uses his length to his advantage.
Illinois’ chances: Decent. The one leg up the Illini have is they actually got Etienne on campus during the 2019-20 season. Got him for a good game, too, with the season-ending victory against Iowa painting a pretty positive picture of both the team and the fan base. That there will be a need for a big man in the Class of 2021 is also a sell. Kofi Cockburn’s flirtation with the NBA draft this year means he’s not long for Champaign (based on the assumption he actually comes back for one more year).
