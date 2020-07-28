Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
This particular beat writer is currently on vacation, but he didn’t want to leave you hanging every day at 6 a.m. That’s where this series taking a look at some of Illinois’ Class of 2021 recruiting targets comes into play.
Michael Foster Jr.
Height: 6-9
Weight: 220
Position: PF
School: Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
Ranking: No. 4 (247Sports); No. 7 (Rivals)
Notable offers: Georgia, Baylor, Florida State, Marquette, Arizona, Kansas, LSU, UCLA
Film review: Foster is your modern day power forward. Strong in transition and plays above the rim as a go-to alley oop target, but he can pair that with both the ability to stretch his range to the perimeter and the comfort and confidence to take those shots. Set shot itself is a bit unorthodox, but it appears repeatable (and at least works for now).
Illinois’ chances: Fine. Foster might be playing out in Arizona, but he has midwest ties after growing up in Milwaukee. That he played last year for Mac Irvin Fire (with Adam Miller) can’t hurt, but he’ll have his pick of college destinations. Georgia is seen as a current frontrunner.
