Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
So I'm back from vacation (albeit one interrupted by some rather important Illini basketball news over the weekend), but I had one more Class of 2021 prospect I wanted to spotlight as an addendum to the series that ran while I was out of the office (and not making use of my home office either).
Rafael Pinzon
Height: 6-5
Weight: 180
Position: SG
School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Ranking: No. 131 (247Sports); Unranked (Rivals)
Notable offers: Dayton, Georgia Tech, Mercer, Xavier, Florida, New Mexico
Film review: Not a point guard by trade, Pinzon doesn't hesitate to push the ball in transition. When he does, he's looking to score. Plays downhill even in the halfcourt looking to attack the rim. Definitely the slasher archetype wing. Jumper needs to be more consistent since he won't play with the ball in his hands as much at the next level. Comfortable shooting off the bounce. Still developing as a catch-and-shoot offensive option.
Illinois’ chances: You'd have to think pretty good. The Illini were in early on Pinzon's recruitment and got eyes on him fairly often given he played at LuHi with Andre Curbelo. That Pinzon is also a native of Puerto Rico (like Curbelo) doesn't hurt either. Curbelo made a point of mentioning the fact the Illini have a Spanish speaker on the coaching staff in Orlando Antigua was an added bonus. And even with Illinois already boasting a commitment from Luke Goode, the odds are it's a two-wing class.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).