Good Morning, Illini Nation: Class of 2022 thriving
It's only Wednesday, and Illinois' 2022 recruiting class has already made headlines this week. First, it was Jayden Epps getting selected Monday to play in the Iverson Classic. Tuesday belonged to Ty Rodgers and his 33 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks in Thornton's 57-47 win against Kankakee. What will Sencire Harris, whose only playing for one of the best teams in the state of Ohio, do as an encore?
Getting impatient to see those guys in an Illinois uniform? Check out these highlights:
Jayden Epps
2022 G Jayden Epps (Illinois commit)— Coach Nat (@TheCoachNat) January 30, 2022
at OTE (2 games)
25.5 ppg
4.0 rpg
4.5 apg
1.0 spg
Averaged 30.8ppg in four games vs OTE this season, the highest points per game average by a Combine player vs the same opponent, in school history (min 2 games) pic.twitter.com/1um3sKc5kj
Jayden Epps means business… but so do ALL OTE Teams 😤 @Jaydenepps_ @CombineNTGoats pic.twitter.com/7afcmgHcMq— Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) January 28, 2022
Sencire Harris
Sencire Harris out of St. Vincent St. Mary is NICE 😳 pic.twitter.com/KaCcDyQuN9— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 19, 2022
Sencire Harris. That’s the tweet. @SencireH pic.twitter.com/lw3o9suere— NextGenCertified (@nxtgencertified) January 21, 2022
Ty Rodgers
Illini commit Ty Rodgers goes for 33pts and 20rbs. Tough guard filled up the stat-sheet and got the W @Ty_rodgers20 @TthsVarsity @MeanstreetsEYB pic.twitter.com/PUMTSZwtu2— Hoop Now (@HoopNowTV) February 2, 2022
He Controlled the Pace and Dominated💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/u5txuDtVqs— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 30, 2022
