Ty Rodgers

Thornton's Ty Rodgers (23) and Decatur Eisenhower's Jake Rainer (1) in a Decatur Turkey Tournament game at Stephen Decatur Middle School on Turesdfay, Nov. 23, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Episode 185: More work to be done

It's only Wednesday, and Illinois' 2022 recruiting class has already made headlines this week. First, it was Jayden Epps getting selected Monday to play in the Iverson Classic. Tuesday belonged to Ty Rodgers and his 33 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks in Thornton's 57-47 win against Kankakee. What will Sencire Harris, whose only playing for one of the best teams in the state of Ohio, do as an encore?

Getting impatient to see those guys in an Illinois uniform? Check out these highlights:

Jayden Epps

Sencire Harris

Ty Rodgers

