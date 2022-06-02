Good Morning, Illini Nation: Class of 2023 rankings update
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The latest Class of 2023 recruiting rankings from 247Sports dropped last week. Here's a few takeaways:
— No player made as big a move as Indianapolis native and Cathedral (Ind.) big man Xavier Booker. The 6-foot-10, 205-pound power forward climbed all the way from No. 91 to No. 4 and (obviously) five-star status. Illinois had Booker, who picked up Duke and Texas offers last weekend, on campus for an unofficial visit in February.
— There's a new No. 1 with North Carolina commit GG Jackson passing Camden (N.J.) star DJ Wagner. Louisville coach Kenny Payne hiring Wagner's grandfather, Milt, could see the dynamic guard wind up with the Cardinals in 2023-24. Milt Wagner played with Payne at Louisville, and his son, DJ's father Dajuan, played for John Calipari at Memphis before a four-year NBA career cut short by health issues. As if Louisville and Kentucky fans needed more to dislike about each other. Should be a fun recruitment to follow.
— Darrin Ames is the top-ranked player still playing high school basketball in Illinois. The Kenwood point guard checks in at No. 72 in the latest rankings. His former teammate JJ Taylor, who transferred to Donda Academy (Calif.) last season, dropped from five-star status and is now the No. 34 overall prospect in the class. Other ranked players from Illinois include Rolling Meadows guard Cameron Christie at No. 112, Bradley-Bourbonnais big man and Iowa commit Owen Freeman at No. 136 and Simeon forward Miles Rubin at No. 149.
— The Skill Factory (Ga.) wing Kaden Cooper is one of eight prospects 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein is higher on than his colleagues. Cooper is ranked No. 50 in the latest update.
"He was one of the best long-term prospects I saw on the Adidas 3SSB circuit," Finkelstein wrote. "There were certainly others who have bigger reps, more offers, and maybe even put-up bigger numbers right now, none of that is rooted in the future…and rankings are about projecting a futures market. Kaden Cooper is very compelling in that context because he’s already made massive strides within the last year and has a number of markers that all project out extremely well with an exceptionally long and athletic frame and rapidly improving shooting ability."
— Illinois' recruiting board contains plenty of the top 150 prospects in 247Sports' latest update. The list (not including recruits who have removed the Illini from consideration or already committed):
4. Xavier Booker; 6-10, 205, PF; Cathedral (Ind.)
7. Matas Buzelis; 6-9, 175, SF; Brewster Academy (N.H.)
15. Baye Fall; 6-10, 205, C; Denver Prep Academy (Colo.)
34. JJ Taylor; 6-8, 185, SF; Donda Academy (Calif.)
42. Wesley Yates; 6-4, 200, SG; Beaumont United (Texas)
47. Tafara Gapare; 6-10, 185, PF; South Kent School (Conn.)
50. Kaden Cooper; 6-5, 180, SF; The Skill Factory (Ga.)
52. Marvel Allen; 6-4, 190, CG; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
67. JP Estrella; 6-11, 210, C; Brewster Academy (N.H.)
72. Darrin Ames; 6-1, 160, G; Kenwood
78. Jaime Kaiser; 6-6, 200, SF; Bishop Ireton (Va.)
81. Devin Royal; 6-6, 210, SF; Pickerington Central (Ohio)
83. Akil Watson; 6-8, 205, PF; Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
85. Jazz Gardner; 6-10, 200, C; Los Altos (Calif.)
91. Brandon Williams; 6-7, 205, PF; Christ the King (N.Y.)
98. RJ Jones; 6-3, 175, SG; John Paul II (Texas)
102. Dennis Parker; 6-6, 175, SF; John Marshall (Va.)
111. Parker Friedrichsen; 6-3, 165, SG; Bixby (Okla.)
112. Cameron Christie; 6-5, 160, SG; Rolling Meadows
122. Jahnathan Lamothe; 6-4, 180, SG; St. Frances Academy (Md.)
123. Assane Diop; 6-10, 190, C; Denver Prep Academy (Colo.)
133. Amani Hansberry; 6-7, 215, PF; Mount St. Joseph (D.C.)
148. Jelani Hamilton; 6-6, 180, SG; Cumberland Christian Academy (Ga.)
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).