Good Morning, Illini Nation: Class of 2023 recruiting in the Big Ten
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The recruiting calendar reset at the beginning of the month. Some Big Ten teams have already reaped the rewards in the Class of 2023. Others are still hunting down the best fit(s). Here's how the 14 Big Ten teams stack up, per the 247Sports Composite, with the early signing period just three months away
1. Michigan State
Turns out the reports of Tom Izzo perhaps losing a step were greatly exaggerated. The Spartans' top-ranked class in the Big Ten was just Joliet native Jeremy Fears Jr. for some time. Then came commitments from Xavier Booker and Gehrig Normand. Booker is the real get — a top three, five-star recruit. Notably, all three of Michigan State's commits had an Illinois offer.
2. Ohio State
Chris Holtmann just keeps adding four-star recruit after four-star recruit. He's got three committed in the Class of 2023, and all three are from Ohio. The Buckeyes are locking down their border. Two of Ohio State's three commits — big wing Devin Royal and center Austin Parks — had Illinois offers.
3. Indiana
No five-star commits yet for Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers after landing two in the Class of 2022. But Indiana still has two four-star prospects on the way for the 2023-24 season led by Newton (Ga.) combo guard Jakai Newton.
4. Wisconsin
There's a real chance Gus Yalden will become the next "most hated in the Big Ten unless you root for the Badgers" player. The "Gus Bus" was ranked as high as No. 18 overall in the Class of 2023 in February 2021, but has slipped to No. 127 (but still a four-star).
5. Penn State
The Nittany Lions' 2023 recruiting was always going to include Braeden Shrewsberry. It would have been more interesting if it didn't, though, consider he's the son of Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry. There's not a top 150 player in the class, but a successful pursuit of Amani Hansberry would change that.
6. Rutgers
Wondering if Steve Pikiell has Rutgers at a level that the program has hardly ever seen? Just know that the Scarlet Knights have a commitment from four-star guard Gavin Griffiths, who passed current Rutgers big man Clifford Omoruyi as the second-highest ranked prospect for the program in the modern recruiting era. Griffiths, a 6-foot-7 wing, is currently ranked No. 37 overall in the 2023 class.
7. Purdue
The Boilermakers slipped from third in the team recruiting rankings after Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn decommitted on Wednesday. There's layers to the meaning of that decision. Gibbs-Lawhorn might currently play at Montverde Academy (Fla.), but he's a Lafayette, Ind., native. As in the Lafayette just across the Wabash River from the Purdue campus. That the still-committed Myles Colvin is also an Indiana native shouldn't be a surprise, though. That's where Purdue coach Matt Painter has placed a significant recruiting emphasis.
8. Minnesota
The Gophers got into the state of Illinois for their lone commit so far, landing Rolling Meadows' Cameron Christie. The future Minnesota guard might not have as high a profile as his older brother Max, but the younger Christie, who had an Illinois offer, put up big numbers as a junior for the Mustangs and could easily top them as a senior.
9. Maryland
That first-year Maryland coach Kevin Willard's first commit in the Class of 2023 is from Baltimore is kind of a big deal. If the Terrapins can lock down the DMV, they might be able to return to the level they reached as a program in the early 2000s. Lots of talent, and that includes St. Frances Academy (Md.) guard Jahnathan Lamothe, who also had an Illini offer.
10. Iowa
The Hawkeyes must really like what Gavin Sullivan is doing with Mid-Pro Academy considering they got commitments from both Owen Freeman (had an Illinois offer) and Brock Harding. Those two will also team up at Moline this coming season, after Freeman transferred from Bradley-Bourbonnais.
11. Nebraska
The lone commit for the Cornhuskers so far is three-star Legacy Early College (S.C.) guard Chase Clemmons. The tie to Nebraska? Clemmons is cousins with former 'Huskers Trey and Bryce McGowens.
T12. Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern
None of these three teams have landed a Class of 2023 commit just yet. Illinois is basically all-in on Hansberry, with most of its recruiting emphasis on the versatile forward out of Baltimore. Italian point guard Niccolò Moretti is also on the Illini radar.
Michigan is seen as a serious contender for five-star Wheeler (Ga.) guard Isaiah Collier, an option for five-star Camden (N.J.) center Ahmad Bradshaw and perhaps only having to fend off Maryland for four-star South Kent School (Conn.) center Papa Kante.
A potential top recruiting option for Northwestern is reportedly Bradford Christian Academy (Mass.) point guard Jordan Clayton.
