Illinois' 2023 recruiting board has changed drastically in the last week-plus. Mostly because of the number of prospects that have come off it — both in narrowed options that don't include the Illini and commitments elsewhere. Lots of commitments elsewhere.
The latest was a recent target in Birdville (Texas) guard Gehrig Normand, who committed to Michigan State on Tuesday evening. That gives the Spartans three commits in the Class of 2023, and all three — Normand, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Xavier Booker — all held Illinois offers at one point in the process.
Others recent commits include Booker, Montverde Academy (Fla.) forward Kwame Evans Jr. (Oregon), Link Academy (Mo.) forward Omaha Biliew, Rolling Meadows guard Cameron Christie (Minnesota) and St. Joseph-Ogden guard Ty Pence (Illinois State). Then there's the group that cut their list and didn't include Illinois like Whitney Young guard Dalen Davis, Central Pointe Christian Academy (Fla.) guard Jalen Burks, West Ranch (Calif.) enter Jazz Gardner and Pickerington Central (Ohio) forward Devin Royal. Not to mention Putnam Science Academy (Conn.) center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenson, who reclassified to 2022 and committed to Kentucky.
So is it Amani Hansberry or bust for Illinois? It's getting close to that point. The Mount St. Joseph (Md.) forward is scheduled to announce a top five today (Wednesday). The only surprise — and it would be a big one — would be if he didn't include Illinois since the Illini staff went three deep for basically every game he played at Peach Jam last week.
Now, Hansberry isn't the only option. Italian point guard Niccolò Moretti is still in the mix. But ... that's about it in terms of Class of 2023 recruits that have any recent buzz with Illinois. Is that a big deal? Not necessarily. This doesn't project to be a large class as things currently stand, and there's always the transfer portal. With five freshmen in the 2022 class, that might be the path to pursue anyway.
