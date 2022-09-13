Good Morning, Illini Nation: Class of 2023 recruiting
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
If Illinois wasn't close to done on the high school recruiting front in the Class of 2023 with just Amani Hansberry on board, odds are the Illini are closer still now that Zacharie Perrin is reclassifying. Could Brad Underwood and Co. still pursue a high school prospect or two? Sure, but browsing the transfer portal next spring still seems more likely.
The combination now of Hansberry and Perrin at least closes the door on another frontcourt addition from the Class of 2023. One-time targets like Carter Lang (Vanderbilt), Onyekachi Nzeh (Xavier) and Akil Watson (Arizona State) all committed elsewhere. California native Brady Dunlap recently cut his list and didn't include the Illini.
So the names of available targets in the Class of 2023 have greatly diminished. Niccolo Moretti is probably at the top of the list of potential additions given the timing of his offer in July and assistant coach Geoff Alexander getting an in-person evaluation at the FIBA U18 European Championship. But the Italian point guard might be all there is of the list. There's just no public buzz on anybody else.
Could that all change? You bet. Recruiting is fickle and wild and unpredictable. But for now it's Hansbury and Perrin and hit the portal.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).