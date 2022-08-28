Good Morning, Illini Nation: Class of 2025 rankings
Good Morning, Illini Nation
Rivals released its first Class of 2025 rankings earlier this week. Unlike with the Class of 2023 or Class of 2024, it only goes 40 players deep. The player ranked at the top is one of former Duke and Chicago Bulls standout Carlos Boozer's twins (with the other at No. 24). Zero prospects from the state of Illinois are included so far. At least none still play in Illinois, with former Kenwood guard Bryce Heard heading to Montverde Academy (Fla.) for the 2022-23 season.
The Illini have offered several of the top now sophomores in the country. Here's the full list:
No. 3 Koa Peat, 6-8, 215, SF, Perry (Ariz.)
No.4 Darryn Patterson, 6-3, 165, SG, Canton South (Ohio)
No. 9 B.J. Davis-Ray, 6-5, SG, Lake Highlands (Texas)
No. 16 Bryce Heard, 6-5, 170, SG, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
No. 32 Trey McKenney, 6-5, 205, SG, St. Mary's (Mich.)
No. 37 Tyler Jackson, 6-0, PG, St. Frances (Md.)
Scott Richey