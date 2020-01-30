Good Morning, Illini Nation: Class of 2021 update
Illinois has offered more than 30 prospects in the Class of 2021, including several elite level recruits.
Illinois has offered more than 30 prospects in the Class of 2021, including several elite level recruits. Like top-ranked Jonathan Kuminga, as the Illini are trying to extend their influence on the east coast. Kuminga, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward is playing this year at The Patrick School in Hillside, N.J. You may remember that as the U.S. alma mater of Illinois sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
Since it's basically updates week at Rivals, we're following up Tuesday's "Good Morning, Illini Nation" that looked at some changes in the 2020 class — including five-star status for Illinois commit Adam Miller — with how the 2021 group evolved in the latest rankings changes.
— Rivals now has 21 five-star recruits in the 2021 class. Illinois has offered 13 of them. New to five-star status as of Wednesday were Sunrise Christian (Kan.) wing Kendall Brown and Allen (Texas) guard Manny Obaseki.
— The five-star group in 2021 includes one Illinois native in Rolling Meadows guard and Illini target Max Christie, who held steady at No. 16 nationally. Four other players from the state were in the new Rivals150, including Fenwick forward and Louisville commit Bryce Hopkins (36th), Simeon guard and DePaul commit Ahamad Bynum (68th), Morgan Park guard Brandon Weston (100th) and Schaumburg forward and Wisconsin commit Chris Hodges.
Illinois offered both Hopkins and Bynum before they committed elsewhere. The Illini are still recruiting Weston to try and continue the Morgan Park pipeline.
— The Illinois target that made the biggest leap up the new Rivals150 is four-star center Charles Bediako. The 6-10, 220-pound Canadian, who plays at Andrews Osborne Academy (Ohio), climbed 29 spots to No. 24 in the 2021 class. That pushed him one spot ahead of new Illinois target Alex Tchikou, who is a 6-11 French national four-star forward currently playing at Dream City Christian (Ariz.).
— Just 19 of the Rivals150 in the Class of 2021 have already committed. That includes Illinois targets like Hopkins, Bynum and A.J. Griffin. The younger brother of Illini guard Alan Griffin is committed to Duke.
The Big Ten has made more inroads, commitment-wise, in the Class of 2021 than any most conferences. Wisconsin has three commits from the Rivals150 in Hodges, Bellevue (Neb.) West guard Chucky Hepburn and Yankton (S.D.) forward Matthew Mors. Ohio State has already landed Andrews Osborne Academy (Ohio) guard Meechie Johnson Convoy (Ohio) Crestview forward Kalen Etzler.
