In case you missed it, I wrote about how having a veteran team — loaded with more 22-, 23- and 24-year-olds — has changed things this season for Illinois. It's an atypical situation even with Brad Underwood's desire to "get old and stay old" simply because the COVID-19 bonus season meant an opportunity for Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams to come back for a fifth year and for Alfonso Plummer to transfer for a fifth year.

That Plummer is the only newcomer in that super-veteran bunch makes a difference, too. This team has developed a close bond — much of which was forged last year when they were literally the only people they spent time with. And Plummer, who's roommates with Frazier, fit in easily.

"The only thing that matters is the five guys on the court, the 10 guys on the bench and the 4-6 coaches," veteran wing Jacob Grandison said. "It’s just us. It’s just Illinois out there. We’re a family, and we’ve got each others’ backs. Nothing can penetrate our circle."

"It’s experience," junior center Kofi Cockburn said. "It’s trust. It’s a bond that we have. Trent, for instance, had an airball (at Indiana). When you can look to the side and nobody’s hanging their head and everybody’s saying shoot the next one, that gives you the confidence. No matter what happens — I don’t care what happens — my brothers’ have got my back and I’ve got their backs. It’s all about us and winning."