Illinois' Coaches vs. Cancer event on Tuesday night brought 1,300 Illini fans to Gordyville USA near Gifford. That the event hadn't been held since 2019 was probably cause enough for Illinois fans to show up en masse. That the special guests were Lon Kruger and Bill Self didn't hurt either. Both Kruger and Self and current Illinois coach Brad Underwood discussed the importance of the event before it started:
Lon Kruger
"Everyone’s been touched by cancer. It’s a terrible disease. We’re making great strides. People are living longer and living healthier lives. I think President (Joe) Biden’s initiative with ‘Moonshot’ will hopefully draw greater attention to it — committing the next 25 years to reduce the death rate by 50 percent, which is an unbelievable number. That can happen if we keep providing more money to the outstanding doctors and researchers to find a cure. Things like this are a huge benefit, huge help, to that cause."
Bill Self
"We are involved in Coaches vs. Cancer (at Kansas), but near the level U of I is. Going way back to when Lon was here and during my time here and obviously since then, Illinois has done a great job of raising funds for a very worthwhile cause. We’ve all been affected by it in some way, shape or form in a big way. I think this is great. Other people do different things, but to have an event like this that can hopefully raise north of $250,000 in one night is pretty special."
Brad Underwood
"Lon has been instrumental in heading up Coaches vs. Cancer. He puts on one of the huge events in Las Vegas, and it’s something I’ve been a part of for many, many years. We raise a lot of money at that. To have this kind of turnout and touch a little bit of Illinois history is very special. I’m happy for our fans that they get to see those guys and get to be a part of reliving some great memories that each one of those guys had while they were here. We all know that cancer has affected everybody in this building in some capacity, and it’s time we put a stop to that. We’re going to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars tonight, and to have Lon and Bill back means the world to me."
