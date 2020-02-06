Good Morning, Illini Nation: Cockburn being challenged in Big Ten
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Kofi Cockburn ran up against plenty of talented bigs during his two seasons playing at the highest level on the Nike EYBL circuit. Facing the likes of Isaiah Stewart or James Wiseman or Marvin Bagley III or Bol Bol on the circuit means big-time matchups now that he’s at Illinois are simply par for the course.
“Kids today aren’t intimidated by that, I guess,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I think they all know when they come to a power six school they’re going to see great players every single night.”
Of course, there is one clear difference between playing on the EYBL circuit and playing in the Big Ten.
“In the EYBL, I played against guys my age, my grade,” Cockburn said. “Now I’m playing veterans — guys that have been there — and have more experience than me.”
That’s been Cockburn’s fate in the new year. The 7-foot Illinois freshman has been challenged by matchups against the likes of Purdue’s Matt Haarms and Trevion Williams, Michigan’s Jon Teske, Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu and Iowa’s Luka Garza. The challenge doesn’t change when Illinois faces Maryland and Jalen Smith on Friday at State Farm Center.
Cockburn has averaged 12.6 points and 9.6 rebounds in Illinois’ past eight games. That includes an 11 and 17 game against Rutgers and a 22 and 15 performance against Purdue. Plus a few clunkers against Michigan State, Michigan and Iowa.
“He’s accepted the challenge,” Underwood said. “Kofi’s a proud guy and pays attention to the scouting report. He’s studying guys’ moves and their favorite moves. Everybody in this league has a great big. There’s no bad ones. Every night out it’s a great opportunity for him to continue to grow his game and expand as well. Then he’s got to figure out, on the other end of the court, how he can exploit them as well.”
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).