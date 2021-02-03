Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Kofi Cockburn was nearly a defensive liability early this season. The 7-foot sophomore center struggled in ball screen actions in the first four games — particularly at home against Ohio and against Baylor in Indianapolis.
But Cockburn has only improved in that area this season. Enough that a slight adjustment centered around him Tuesday night in how Illinois was covering Indiana's ball screen offense was a difference maker in what turned out to be a 75-71 overtime victory for the Illini.
"We can do different things with him," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said earlier this week. "We can put him at different levels in ball screen coverage. He’s moving his feet better. He’s much more sound in his calls. There’s a lot of responsibility on those bigs to make the ball screen calls and the coverages. He’s very comfortable in that. That’s helped him. He’s very seldom out of position. The first three, four, five games of the year weren’t great, but now he’s been really solid since that point."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).