Good Morning, Illini Nation: Cockburn listened, learned
Kofi Cockburn was the subject of today's season in review spotlight. Be sure to pick up a copy of The News-Gazette for the full page poster and add it to what I'm sure is your growing collection.
Cockburn had a profound impact on the 2019-20 Illinois basketball season. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year reached those heights, at least in part, because of his willingness to listen and learn. Illini coach Brad Underwood said that was the "one beautiful thing" about his 7-foot center.
"He wants to be good," Underwood said. "Kofi allowed us all to challenge him and push him to new limits and new heights. He allowed that. There was never any resistance and any fight. He just wanted to be the best he could be. He grew throughout the year, and now as we move forward he is going to be in those leadership roles. That’s something that excites all of us. He has a big personality and is a great young man. He will become a leader on the team."
