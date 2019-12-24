Good Morning, Illini Nation: Cockburn's steady presence
All it takes is one conversation to spark a story idea. The Christmas Eve story on Kofi Cockburn's maturity and steadiness helping generate a significant impact for Illinois has its roots in former Illini guard Trent Meacham's recent appearance on Monday Night SportsTalk.
"Kofi’s not the guy I’m worried about," Meacham said. "He’s always going to be the biggest, baddest dude on the court. I’ve been really impressed with his demeanor. You talk about someone, from the very first exhibition game throughout, I have not seen him crack one time.
"It will be interesting to see if teams try to get under his skin. He’s had so much composure, which is rare for any freshman and let alone a big guy who’s been able to kind of get by being so big and athletic and explosive. His poise has been very impressive. In a weird way, he’s kind of a calming influence on the team."
Cockburn is averaging 15.2 points and 9.8 rebounds through 12 games for Illinois. That makes him the Illini's second-leading scorer behind sophomore guard Ayo Dosumu and their top rebounder. Meacham's been just as impressed with Cockburn's production (and how it's happened) as his demeanor.
"He can get up and down the court with anybody and at that size," Meacham said. "I think the fact that he lost 30 pounds in the preseason is such a testament to his discipline, his work ethic and the coaching staff. That’s not easy for anyone let alone a 19-year-old who’s coming in and maybe hasn’t had to develop great habits because things came so easily.
"It will be interesting to see what teams do the second time around. None of these teams can prep for him. They’ve never really seen someone like him. They’ve never competed against someone like him. I think he moves people easier than you would think. He gets up and down the court quicker, and he defends without fouling."
