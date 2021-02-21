Good Morning, Illini Nation: Cockburn showing defensive growth, too
Kofi Cockburn enjoyed the end of No. 5 Illinois' 94-63 win against Minnesota from the bench. His job was done after just 10 total minutes on the court in the second half. The Illini could afford to rest their sophomore big man.
Cockburn took care of business in his 24 minutes of action, finishing with a game-high 22 points to go with six rebounds and a blocked shot. An offensive force this season, Illinois' 7-footer has also improved on the defensive end.
On Saturday, that meant holding Minnesota center Liam Robbins scoreless. Robbins was dealing with an ankle injury and only played 13 minutes, but he still missed all four shots he took. Robbins wanted nothing to do with Cockburn as evidenced by the putback dunk the Illini center had early in the second half. Robbins simply backed away and let Cockburn have the dunk after the rebound was secured.
The rest of the Minnesota's "centers" weren't that much more effective. Eric Curry and Sam Freeman had just two points apiece. Cockburn didn't make life easy for them either.
"He did a great job of getting his feet quicker," Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu said about Cockburn's defensive improvements. "Jumping a lot of rope. Doing a lot of running, a lot of lateral agility things that have helped him drastically in pick-and-rolls.
"And we put a challenge on him. In practice, every time we’re in a ball screen, we try to go at him. When he’s going against us every day in practice, it makes it a little bit easier to go against opposing guards."
