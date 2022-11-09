Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Kofi Cockburn only played with Coleman Hawkins, Brandon Lieb, Connor Serven, RJ Melendez and Luke Goode from the current 13-man Illinois roster. Even from that group, only Hawkins spent anything beyond scant time on the court with the two-time All-American center.
But Cockburn didn't shy away from saying he helped recruit the rest of the Illini roster. The four freshmen? He was on campus for most of their visits (probably save for Skyy Clark), and the former Illinois center also said he helped recruit transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer this past offseason even though he wasn't coming back.
"I spoke with Matthew at the (NBA draft combine)," said Cockburn, who was back on campus before leaving for Japan and the start of his professional career. "We had a long talk about it. It's interesting to see him here right now. ... Most of the guys on the team, I actually recruited them. I helped recruit them, so I knew them before they even got here just by talking to them and texting them. It's really interesting not seeing all the faces I'm used to, but it's also fun getting to know these guys."
Cockburn's time in Champaign also meant getting some workouts in for himself and watching the Illini practice before taking in Monday's season opener.
"I came back and watched practice (Sunday), and it really hit different," he said. "It's so fun being out there with those guys, your brothers, and helping each other get better. There's nothing like it."