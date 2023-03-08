Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
As pleased as Brad Underwood was that Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer earned All-Big Ten honors Tuesday, the Illinois coach was equally displeased that Coleman Hawkins wasn't named to the Big Ten All-Defensive team.
Underwood's angst, of course, lies with the other 13 Big Ten coaches (or whomever fills out the league honors ballots for them). The Big Ten All-Defensive team is only voted on by the conference's coaches, not the media. This year included a shared Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year title between Rutgers' Caleb McConnell and Northwestern's Chase Audige. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi and Purdue's Zach Edey were the other three selections.
"I was devastated he wasn't on the All-Defensive Team," Underwood said of Hawkins. "Here's a guy who can guard all five spots. Here's a guy that's meant so much to us. Leads us in minutes. We would be lost without him. I was bothered by that, but he's had a great, great season. Hopefully, that continues for us here in the postseason."
But who would Hawkins have replaced? The quick answer is Edey, but diving deeper into the numbers revealed it wasn't so clear cut.
Hawkins would have a better chance to win out in that competition/conversation from an eye test perspective. The numbers simply don't discount any of the five that made the All-Defensive Team.
Edey's defensive rating (an estimate of points allowed per 100 possessions) is lower than Hawkins' defensive rating. While Hawkins' has a slightly better defensive box plus/minus and steal percentage than Edey, the Purdue center has better numbers when it comes to block percentage (nearly double) and defensive rebounding percentage (just shy of double).
Hawkins also isn't the only Big Ten player that could have made a case to be included on the All-Defensive Team. Rutgers guard Cam Spencer had a steal percentage that rivaled Audige's and defensive rebounded at a better clip than the Northwestern guard. Even Illinois wing Matthew Mayer had a case with the same steal percentage as Hawkins and a defensive rating, defensive box plus/minus, block percentage and defensive rebounding percentage higher than his Illini teammate.
Numbers aren't everything, but they help illustrate a player's productivity and impact. And even the more advanced statistics (beyond the simple counting stats) trend in the favor of the five players that ultimately wound up on the All-Defensive Team.