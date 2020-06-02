Good Morning, Illini Nation: Coleman Hawkins' breakout potential
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The final update to the Rivals150 for the Class of 2020 included updated position rankings for all five positions — even though basketball has trended more position-less and plenty of those prospects could play multiple spots.
Anyway, that's where you can find out Andre Curbelo is the No. 9 point guard in the class and trailing only Indiana's reclassified future point guard Khristian Lander (at No. 7) in the Big Ten. Adam Miller is also ranked the No. 10 shooting guard — just behind Duke-bound Whitney Young guard D.J. Steward.
The third member of Illinois' 2020 recruiting class, Coleman Hawkins, was ranked as the No. 28 power forward. The Californian big man is the third-best incoming freshman power forward in the Big Ten behind Wisconsin's Ben Carlson and Ohio State's Zed Key. Isaiah Todd would have been ranked higher, too, but he picked the G-League after initially committing to Michigan.
Hawkins, though, did get a little pub from Rivals. National analyst Eric Bossi mentioned the future Illini forward as a 2020 power forward who "could surprise."
The full breakdown: "A slender four-man with lots of room to put on weight, Hawkins wasn't often the first option playing with high scoring wings Jalen Green and Nimari Burnett. But, he’s no slouch and proved at Prolific Prep he can find ways to be productive alongside those primary scorers. He can hit jumpers, does a good job on the glass and appears to have big upside."
