Good Morning, Illini Nation: Coleman Hawkins' important summer
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood has championed Coleman Hawkins' versatility and skill since the Sacramento, Calif., native arrived on campus ahead of the 2020-21 season. For good reason. The 6-foot-10 forward sort of oozes potential with his combination of size and skill. Enough that he was projected as a second round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by ESPN's Jonathan Givony earlier this summer.
Following through on all of that potential is Hawkins' next step. There have been flashes during his first two seasons in Champaign. Turning those flashes into consistent performance is the goal. Based off how Hawkins fared during summer workouts, that might be on the horizon.
"Coleman may have been as good as anybody we have in terms of both ends of the court," Underwood said. "We've seen a big change in just his leadership. He's a veteran. We've challenged him with all of those things. We've talked a lot with him about being a leader. We've put different emphasis on him. We need him to be a high minute guy for us. He's never worked harder than he worked this summer, and that alone is great maturation. It's showing for him. He's been phenomenal."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).