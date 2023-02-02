Good Morning, Illini Nation: Coleman Hawkins on 'The Journey'
Illinois junior forward Coleman Hawkins was the latest Big Ten athlete to be profiled on "The Journey." Hawkins' segment debuted Wednesday, and he said the process was "cool."
"The reason why Coleman can shoot today is because he could not get a shot in his own house."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 1, 2023
Coleman Hawkins (@colehawk23), the son of a former San Diego State star, grew up playing the game against his three older sisters.@BTNJourney profiles the @IlliniMBB F's family ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/dwVVDwUkiv
Rodney Hawkins was a good player in his day.— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) February 1, 2023
Before he decided to play at San Diego State, he took a recruiting visit to Kansas State.
Brad Underwood was on the team then, and now he's coaching Coleman Hawkins (@colehawk23). @BTNJourney - 4:30 p.m. CT | 2/1 | @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/lflENGPM8f
"They got to go home back in Sacramento and talk to my dad and talk to my sister," Hawkins said. "Get a glimpse of what I went through as a kid. I didn’t get to share the whole story, but I think it’s awesome to just hear my story and where I came from and how I kind of grew up around basketball. Being around three older sisters who played basketball. Not being in a situation where I was the star player all the time.
"My dad never had to coach me and was never really overly involved in the recruiting process or trying to coach me. ... No daddy ball. I pushed through and battled through all the adversity. That’s just a glimpse of my early career."
