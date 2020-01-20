Good Morning, Illini Nation: Collins hoping Northwestern on Illinois-like path
Illinois coach Brad Underwood and Northwestern coach Chris Collins conducted their postgame press conference approximately 10 minutes apart after Saturday's 75-71 Illini victory at State Farm Center. Neither coach was in the media room to hear the other's statements. Both wound up discussing how alike last year's Illinois and this year's Northwestern teams are at this point of the season.
"It reminds me a lot of where Illinois was last year," Collins said in discussing his young team. Six underclassmen made up the bulk of Northwestern's eight-man rotation. "I remember we played them at a similar time of the year. We hit a big shot late, and they probably deserved to win. You just saw their young kids coming. You saw Ayo (Dosunmu). You saw Giorgi (Bezhanishvili). You saw these guys and you saw what they could be.
"They finally broke through, and when they finally broke through they gained that confidence. Now they've become a team that can compete with anybody. It's really a good model for us. We're in a similar boat playing a lot of young kids, and they're getting pretty experienced. It's hard in a conference like this. You're playing great teams that are really well coached, and you've got to play great basketball in order to win. We're just coming up a couple possessions short, which is disappointing."
Underwood made the same comparison in his postgame press conference. Unprompted.
"As I watched them, I felt a little bit like I was watching our team last year," the Illinois coach said. "Just youth and maybe not quite able to play 40 minutes."
There are some similarities. Young roster. Close losses in Big Ten play. The only difference is the truly bad losses Northwestern has taken this season to teams like Merrimack, Radford and Hartford. While Illinois lost 21 games last season, only one came to a team outside of the top six conferences in the country (Florida Atlantic).
"That team is continuing to improve, and they're going to beat people," Underwood said about this season's Wildcats. "They'll have a different look when they get (freshman guard Boo Buie) back. ... Our teams mirror each other. I loved our team last year for segments, and (Collins) is going through the same thing now."
