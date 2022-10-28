Good Morning, Illini Nation: Communication is key
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has liked the on-court chemistry he's seen from his team with the 2022-23 season just around the corner. But it could be better — or at least more consistent.
"When we're active talking, it's really good," Underwood said. "When we are not talking it's not instinctive yet. We have a saying 'Quiet teams lose.'One of the challenges with new guys — and young guys especially — is getting them to talk and getting them to communicate. We had spurts where, especially in transition, you've got to talk and communicate. We had some lapses in that (in the "secret" scrimmage against Kansas). When we talk and communicate, we do a lot of things well."
That ability to communicate on the court, though, took a hit when Luke Goode fractured a bone in his left foot against the Jayhawks.
"Oh, absolutely," Underwood said. "Luke's a voice — and a very loud one. You don't replace that. That's an intangible we've got to make sure we have."
