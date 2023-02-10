Good Morning, Illini Nation: Comparing profiles, résumés
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Regular readers will know I've long espoused the virtues of BartTorvik.com for the myriad of different lenses the site allows you to view college basketball. Two of those are ways to compare teams historically (at least as far back as Torvik's statistics go) by both efficiency numbers and tournament résumés.
Here's how this year's Illinois shakes out:
-- From an adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency and adjusted tempo standpoint, the closest comp for the Illini is 2012-13 Memphis. That was a defense first team, ranking in the top 20 in adjusted defensive efficiency and not nearly as high offensively. The Tigers also went 31-5 that season with a perfect 16-0 record in the Conference USA.
That Memphis team reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. Of the other nine teams with similar efficiency profiles to Illinois this season, five made the NCAA tournament but none reached the second weekend. (Sounds familiar).
-- As far as comps for Illinois' current season résumé, the closest also comes from the 2012-13 season ... except, hold your nose, it's Missouri. Had the NET existed at the time, the Tigers would have had a 4-5 record in Quad I games with a 9-9 record in the first two quadrants. They earned a No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament and bowed out in the first round.
The good news for this year's Illini? All 10 teams with similar résumés made the NCAA tournament as an at-large team. The bad news? Only one made it to the Sweet 16. That Texas A&M team from 2017-18 comes in 10th of 10 teams on the comparison scale
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).