Brad Underwood hasn't seen all his team is capable of in the last five-plus weeks. The cautious approach to the resumption of workouts at Ubben Basketball Complex has meant no full team workouts. Those probably won't come for another couple weeks, as the Illinois coach isn't taking any chances on putting the program at risk to the coronavirus.
"It’s literally one week at a time and don’t get too far ahead or you’ll have to change," Underwood said.
Workouts have morphed a bit since they started in July — some two-on-two and three-on-three action has resumed — but they're still mostly skill work. Individual improvement has been the name of the game thus far.
But even drills can be competitive. That is what Underwood has seen from his team.
"I love their competitive spirit," the Illini coach said. "When we set out in the recruiting process, that was one of things we knew all these kids had. They came from very successful programs and won at a vey high level. That translates into their workouts.
"You see them compete in shooting drills, compete in ball handling stuff. As we work on certain actions we do, they’re all great listeners. You’re always concerned about how kids listen and how kids learn and pick up things, and thy’ve picked things up very nicely."
