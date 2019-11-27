Good Morning, Illini Nation: 'Connectivity' the goal
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The feeling Brad Underwood experienced in the Illinois locker room after last Saturday's 120-71 drubbing of Hampton was a good one. Sure, the 49-point victory helped produce that feel-good moment.
How the Illini won, though, made a difference for Underwood. Underscored how good his team could be this season. Tuesday's victory against Division II Lindenwood didn't derail it either.
The number that stood out for Underwood from that win against Hampton wasn't the 120 points. Try the 29 assists on 45 made shots. Just more than 64 percent of Illinois' makes came via some help from a teammate.
"We use the word connectivity a lot," Underwood said. "The one thing I was probably as excited about as any was the play Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) got a dunk just running the floor, sprinting down the court. (Andres Feliz) gives him a great pass. The wings did their job.
"You should see the four guys on the court, how excited they were that Giorgi got that dunk. Kofi's sitting at halfcourt and he's flexing and posing. You pan to our bench, and our bench is going nuts. Connectivity. That means we're becoming all connected and our locker room is about the right things. Now, those were feel good moments as well, but I love that."
